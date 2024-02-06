Blinken heads to Egypt to seek ‘enduring end’ to Gaza war

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Egypt on Feb 6 as part of a Middle East crisis tour seeking a new truce and “an enduring end” to the war in Gaza.

In Cairo, Mr Blinken is scheduled to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a day after he held talks in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman.

This trip is Mr Blinken’s fifth to the region since the start of the nearly four-month-long war. He will also make stops in Israel and Qatar.

The other issues to be discussed are post-war plans for Gaza and the prospect of Arab countries and Israel normalising ties.

Washington sees a possible truce to free remaining hostages Hamas kidnapped on Oct 7 and pause fighting in Gaza as key to progress on other challenges. These include a path towards Palestinian statehood and a deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia to normalise their relationship.

Mr Blinken’s diplomatic push has been given fresh urgency as Israeli forces press further south towards Rafah, a Palestinian city on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt where more than half the population of the enclave has taken shelter.

Shellings and raids continued on the morning of Feb 6 as Israel presses to eradicate Hamas in the wake of the militants’ Oct 7 attack in southern Israel.

“No place is safe, no place at all, where shall we go?” Palestinian Mohamad Kozaat said after six members of his family, including his daughter, were injured in an Israeli strike on the border town.

At least 99 people, mostly women and children, were killed in Israeli strikes overnight from Feb 5 to Feb 6, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory.

Mr Blinken is hoping to shore up support for a truce deal hashed out in Paris in January, but not yet signed off on by either Hamas or Israel.

He spoke with the Saudi Crown Prince about “the urgent need to reduce regional tensions”, according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

A surge in attacks across the region by Hamas allies has triggered counter-attacks by the US and its partners.

They also discussed “regional coordination to achieve an enduring end to the crisis in Gaza”.

But Israel has vowed to press on with its retaliatory offensive, pushing as far into the Palestinian territory as needed to root out high-ranking Hamas officials.

The military “will reach places where we have not yet fought... right up to the last Hamas bastion, which is Rafah”, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Feb 5.

In recent weeks, the Israeli military has pounded Khan Younis, southern Gaza’s main city and the hometown of Hamas’s Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar.

Mr Gallant said Mr Sinwar was “moving from hideout to hideout”, without elaborating on his presumed current location.