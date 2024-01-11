Blinken ends Middle East tour officially upbeat, but without concrete plan for end to Gaza war

LONDON – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has ended his latest tour of the Middle East on an officially upbeat tone.
He claims to have witnessed “a significant phase-down” of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.
LONDON – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has ended his latest tour of the Middle East on an officially upbeat tone.
He claims to have witnessed “a significant phase-down” of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.