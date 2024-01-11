News analysis

Blinken ends Middle East tour officially upbeat, but without concrete plan for end to Gaza war

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arriving in Cairo on Jan 11. Egypt is Mr Blinken’s last stop on his Middle East tour. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has ended his latest tour of the Middle East on an officially upbeat tone.

He claims to have witnessed “a significant phase-down” of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top