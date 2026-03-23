Straitstimes.com header logo

Blasts reported in Tehran as Israel says it launched strikes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A billboard at Valiasr Square in Tehran, Iran, on March 22.

A billboard at Valiasr Square in Tehran, Iran, on March 22.

PHOTO: ARASH KHAMOOSHI/NYTIMES

Google Preferred Source badge

Follow our live coverage here.

TEHRAN - Explosions rang out in Tehran early on the morning of March 23, Iranian media reported, as Israel announced it launched a fresh wave of strikes.

“Explosion heard in Tehran,” local media Mehr posted on Telegram, while Fars news agency said air strikes had targeted five areas of the Iranian capital and that “terrible sounds of explosions have been reported”.

“More details on the extent of damage and possible casualties will be announced later,” Fars posted.

In its own statement, Israel’s military announced it had “begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran”. AFP

More on this topic
Iraqi pro-Iran group extends pause in US embassy attacks
Iran threatens to retaliate against Gulf energy, water after Trump ultimatum
See more on

Iran

Israel

Israel-Iran conflict

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.