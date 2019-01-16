Blast near US-led coalition patrol in Syria kills 4 US soldiers

BEIRUT (REUTERS) - A blast struck near US-led coalition forces on Wednesday (Jan 16) in Syria's northern city of Manbij, killing four US soldiers and wounding three others, a US official said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group and a militia source had earlier said 16 people, including two Americans, were killed.

An ISIS-affiliated web site, Amaq, said a suicide attacker with an explosive vest had targeted a foreign military patrol.

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation in Syria, White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last month, Trump made a surprise announcement that he would withdraw all 2,000 US troops from Syria after concluding the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group had been defeated there.

The announcement rattled allies in the region and top US officials, including Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis who quit.

The coalition, in a tweet, said its forces had conducted "a routine patrol in Syria" on Wednesday.

Two witnesses described the blast to Reuters. "An explosion hit near a restaurant, targeting the Americans, and there were some forces for the Manbij Military Council with them," one said.

The Manbij Military Council militia has controlled the town since US-backed Kurdish-led forces took it from ISIS in 2016. It is located near areas held by Russian-backed Syrian government forces and by anti-Assad fighters backed by Turkey.

One of the witnesses said there was a "heavy" presence of military aircraft over Manbij following the blast, which took place near a vegetable market.

Photographs on a local Kurdish news site, which Reuters could not verify, showed two mutilated bodies, several other bodies lying on the ground with people gathered around them, damage to a building and vehicles, and blood smears on a wall.