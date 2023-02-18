Bird man in Turkey vows to tend to flock after quake

ANTAKYA, Turkey – Mr Murat Guzel scatters bird feed on the roof as the sun sets over the Antakya restaurant he used to work at before the earthquake destroyed the southern Turkish city.

Birds, mostly pigeons, some motley and scruffy, others pristine and plump, scrabble for the feed as Mr Guzel, 40, calls to them.

“We take care of our birds the way we take care of our children – and will continue to look after them,” he says.

On the rooftop above Antakya’s old town, he now keeps 40 birds following last week’s 7.8-magnitude quake, having taken 110 back to a village he now calls home.

To reach the birds, Mr Guzel walks through a debris-littered pantry, now covered with jam jars smashed during the tremors, taking a narrow staircase to the rooftop of the traditional Turkish townhouse.

Two large white and brown birds nestle in a dovecote made of wire mesh and wood, while more than 20 others perch on a ledge in anticipation of food.

Before the quake that shattered tracts of south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria and killed more than 43,000 people, Mr Guzel was the cook at the Antakya Breakfast House where guests would eat olives and cheese in the courtyard of the 300-year-old building.

“There are five of us at home, and the five of us came out safe and sound,” he says after they were caught in the quake in Antakya.

He has three children aged nine, 15 and 17, with the youngest inheriting his father’s interest in birds.

“Every morning, we come to our birds and feed them (and) attend to their food, feathers and illnesses,” he says.

The building, which was reinforced with steel girders and escaped with only cosmetic damage, is surrounded by destroyed homes and businesses in the heart of the city’s historical quarter.

Antakya had been a popular tourist destination with visitors from Turkey and abroad.

Nearby orange trees that withstood the shocks stand half-buried in rubble from broken stone walls and twisted wooden door frames.