Billboard collapse kills one, injures five during Egypt sandstorm

Police and civil defence gather as a collapsed billboard is removed from a bridge in central Cairo. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

CAIRO - One person was killed and five others were injured Thursday when a billboard collapsed in a major thoroughfare as a result of a sandstorm that swept through Egypt’s capital, state media reported.

The storm “crushed” four vehicles on the October 6 motorway in the centre of Cairo, home to a population of 20 million people, according to the state flagship paper Al-Ahram.

Traffic authorities worked to “remove the wreckage of the billboard and restore the movement of traffic”, the newspaper added.

Sandstorms regularly pummel Egypt during the spring, causing respiratory issues, according to the health ministry.

Authorities closed two ports along the Suez Canal on Thursday “due to bad weather conditions”, including intense winds and high waves accompanying the sandstorm.

Reduced visibility during a similar storm in 2021 led to the giant container ship Ever Given getting wedged diagonally across the Suez Canal, disrupting trade flows for nearly a week.

Egypt’s roads are notoriously dangerous and badly maintained, and drivers often break speed limits and other traffic rules.

With a population of more than 105 million, Egypt is the Arab world’s most populous country. AFP

More On This Topic
Mongolia is main source of severe sandstorms in 2023, says China
China’s sandstorm problem spreads to South Korea and Japan

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top