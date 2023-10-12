Biden warns Iran over Gaza as Israel forms emergency war Cabinet

WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM/GAZA - US President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned Iran against getting involved in Israel's conflict with Hamas amid fears of a wider regional conflict, while Israeli leaders formed an emergency war Cabinet to present a united front.

Israeli jets have pounded the Gaza Strip for days in retribution for a weekend attack by Palestinian Hamas militants who breached the border fence enclosing Gaza and rampaged through towns and villages, killing 1,200 people, injuring over 2,700, and taking scores of hostages, the Israeli military said.

Mr Biden despatched his top diplomat, Mr Antony Blinken, to the Middle East to show Washington's enduring support for Israel, seek to secure the release of captives, including Americans, and prevent a wider war from erupting.

Speaking to a roundtable of Jewish community leaders in Washington, Mr Biden said his deployment of military ships and aircraft closer to Israel should be seen as a signal to Iran, which backs Islamist groups Hamas and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

"We made it clear to the Iranians: Be careful," Mr Biden said.

Iran likely knew Hamas militants were planning "operations against Israel" but initial US intelligence reports showed that some Iranian leaders were surprised by the group's unprecedented attack from Gaza, US sources said on Wednesday.

Mr Blinken was expected to arrive in Israel on Thursday and will also visit Jordan. He was not scheduled to visit the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where he ordinarily meets Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Hamas ‘will cease to exist’

Hamas-affiliated media said on Wednesday seven people were killed by Israeli air strikes on homes in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Gaza's Health Ministry says retributive bombings by Israeli fighter jets have killed 1,100 people and wounded more than 5,000. Some 535 residential buildings have been destroyed leaving around 250,000 homeless, Hamas officials said.