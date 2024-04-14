Biden tells Netanyahu US would not take part in offensive response against Iran, media reports say

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would not participate in any Israeli counter-offensive against Iran, according to reports on April 14 by CNN and the Wall Street Journal.

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel on the night of April 13, in response to a suspected Israel attack on Iran's Syria consulate on April 1.

Speaking with Mr Netanyahu late on April 13, Mr Biden suggested further response was unnecessary, and senior US officials told their counterparts that the US would not participate in an offensive response against Iran, CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported.

Mr John Kirby, the White House's top national security spokesperson, told ABC's This Week programme on April 14 that the US will continue to help Israel defend itself, but does not want war with Iran.

"We don't seek escalated tensions in the region. We don't seek a wider conflict," Mr Kirby said. REUTERS