Biden sent message to Iran's Khamenei against targeting US troops, White House says

The US has warned Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that it would respond if its forces are targeted. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
11 hours ago
Published
October 27, 2023 at 3:06 AM

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden delivered a direct message to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against targeting US personnel in the region, the White House said on Thursday after American forces were attacked in Iraq and Syria.

"There was a direct message relayed," White House spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing, declining to elaborate.

Mr Kirby's comment comes as US officials remain concerned about a wider conflict in the Middle East following the Oct 7 attack by the Hamas militant group against Israel.

The Pentagon has increased surveillance and deployed additional military assets and personnel in the region.

US forces have been attacked more than a dozen times in Iraq and Syria in the past week, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden said he had warned the Ayatollah that the United States would respond if US forces continued to be targeted but did not specify how the message was communicated.

"My warning to the Ayatollah was that if they continue to move against those troops, we will respond, and he should be prepared. It has nothing to do with Israel," the president told a news conference. REUTERS

More On This Topic
No direct Iran order for proxies to attack US troops, Pentagon says
Is the US still the ‘indispensable’ power? 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top