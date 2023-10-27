Biden sent message to Iran's Khamenei against targeting US troops, White House says

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden delivered a direct message to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei against targeting US personnel in the region, the White House said on Thursday after American forces were attacked in Iraq and Syria.

"There was a direct message relayed," White House spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing, declining to elaborate.

Mr Kirby's comment comes as US officials remain concerned about a wider conflict in the Middle East following the Oct 7 attack by the Hamas militant group against Israel.

The Pentagon has increased surveillance and deployed additional military assets and personnel in the region.

US forces have been attacked more than a dozen times in Iraq and Syria in the past week, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden said he had warned the Ayatollah that the United States would respond if US forces continued to be targeted but did not specify how the message was communicated.

"My warning to the Ayatollah was that if they continue to move against those troops, we will respond, and he should be prepared. It has nothing to do with Israel," the president told a news conference. REUTERS