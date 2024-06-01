Biden presents new Israel ceasefire plan, calls on Hamas to accept it

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden on May 31 called on Hamas militants to agree to a new offer from Israel on releasing hostages in exchange for a Gaza ceasefire, saying this is the best way to begin winding down the deadly conflict.

“With a ceasefire, that aid could be safely and effectively distributed to all who need it,” Mr Biden said.

“As someone who’s had a lifelong commitment to Israel, as the only American president who has ever gone to Israel at a time of war, as someone who just sent the US forces to directly defend Israel when it was attacked by Iran, I ask you to take a step back, think what will happen if this moment is lost,” he said.

“We can’t lose this moment.”

An earlier hostage proposal put forward earlier this year called for the release of sick, elderly and wounded hostages in Gaza in exchange for a six-week ceasefire that could be extended to allow for more humanitarian aid to be delivered into the enclave.

The proposed deal fell apart earlier in May, after Israel refused to agree to a permanent end to the war as part of the negotiations and ramped up an assault on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Hamas said on May 30 it had told mediators it would not take part in more negotiations during ongoing aggression but was ready for a “complete agreement”, including an exchange of hostages and prisoners if Israel stopped the war.

Talks mediated by Egypt, Qatar and others to arrange a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist movement in the Gaza war have repeatedly stalled, with both sides blaming the other for the lack of progress.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan would meet on May 31 with diplomats from 17 countries who have citizens held hostage in Gaza by Hamas.