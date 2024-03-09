Biden predicts ‘come to Jesus’ meeting with Israel’s Netanyahu over Gaza aid

US President Joe Biden (left) predicted he would be having a blunt conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a hot mic moment following his State of the Union address in Washington. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 09, 2024, 05:38 AM
Mar 09, 2024, 04:11 AM

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden said he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the two of them were headed for a "come to Jesus" meeting over the issue of getting humanitarian aid into Gaza, according to a video clip posted on March 8.

Mr Biden was recorded making the comment on March 7 night while on Capitol Hill for his State of the Union speech in what appeared to be a further sign of his frustration at dealing with Mr Netanyahu over the issue of Gaza.

In the clip, posted on social media by Democratic consultant Sawyer Hackett, Biden can be seen talking to Colorado Democratic Senator Michael Bennett, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Mr Bennett can be heard telling Mr Biden that there was a need to keep pushing Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The United States has been air dropping crates of aid into Gaza and is organising construction of a temporary pier to allow for maritime deliveries since Israel has slowed truck deliveries.

"I told him, Bibi, and don't repeat this, but you and I are going to have a 'come to Jesus' meeting," Mr Biden said, referring to Mr Netanyahu by his nickname. "I'm on a hot mic here. Good. That's good."

"Come to Jesus" is an American expression for having a blunt conversation.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the episode. REUTERS

