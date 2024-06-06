Biden, key European and Latin American leaders urge Hamas to accept ceasefire deal

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden and 16 other world leaders, including key European and Latin American players, on June 6 jointly urged Hamas to accept a ceasefire deal and for Israel to accept compromises.

“There is no time to lose. We call on Hamas to close this agreement,” said the statement issued by the White House.

The statement was signed by the leaders of key European powers Britain, France and Germany as well as by Spain, which has infuriated Israel by recognising a Palestinian state.

More unusually, the statement brought together the ideologically divergent leaders of South America’s most populous nations – Brazil and Colombia, whose left-wing presidents have stridently denounced Israel, and Argentina, whose new libertarian leader backs Israel.

The United States has repeatedly said the onus is on Hamas to accept the deal, but the statement also called for flexibility from Israel.

“At this decisive moment, we call on the leaders of Israel as well as Hamas to make whatever final compromises are necessary to close this deal and bring relief to the families of our hostages, as well as those on both sides of this terrible conflict, including the civilian populations,” it said.

“It is time for the war to end, and this deal is the necessary starting point.”

The statement comes after Israel hit a Gaza school earlier on June 6 in an air strike that it said targeted and killed Hamas fighters inside, while a Hamas official said 40 people including women and children were killed as they sheltered at the UN site.

It also comes after Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns met senior officials from mediators Qatar and Egypt on June 5 in Doha to discuss the ceasefire proposal. Two Egyptian security sources said talks continued on June 6 but had shown no sign of breakthrough.

Mr Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Hamas-run government media office, rejected Israel’s assertion that the UN school in Nuseirat, in central Gaza, had hidden a Hamas command post.

“The occupation uses... false fabricated stories to justify the brutal crime it conducted against dozens of displaced people,” Mr Al-Thawabta told Reuters.

Israel’s military said it had taken steps to protect civilians before its fighter jets carried out a “precise strike”, circulating satellite photos highlighting two parts of a building where it said the fighters were based.

“We’re very confident in the intelligence,” military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner told a briefing with reporters, accusing Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters of deliberately using UN facilities as operational bases.

He said 20 to 30 fighters were located in the compound, and many of them had been killed, but had no precise details as intelligence assessments were being carried out.

“I’m not aware of any civilian casualties, and I’d be very, very cautious of accepting anything that Hamas puts out,” he said.