'Biden is our only hope': Thousands of Israelis urge hostage deal

TEL AVIV - Thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on June 1 to demand acceptance of a ceasefire and hostage release deal outlined by US President Joe Biden, with many fearing the premier would disown the proposal.

Israeli and US flags dotted the crowd in the central plaza they have dubbed Hostages Square, alongside banners urging: “Bring them home!”

“Biden is our only hope,” protester Abigail Zur, 34, told AFP.

The US president said on May 31 that Israel was offering a new three-stage roadmap towards a full ceasefire, including the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators told AFP they were worried that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would disown the deal.

“Biden cares about our hostages more than Netanyahu does,” said a protester in her early fifties, who gave her name only as Karen, as others chanted: “Now, Now”.

Protesters were seen carrying a large banner that read: “Biden, save them from Netanyahu.”

Mr Netanyahu was more concerned about his own political future, said protester Diti Kapuano, 46.

“I hope that somehow Biden puts enough pressure so the government and Netanyahu will take the deal,” she said.

Campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement: “In light of President Biden’s speech last night, we will demand that the Israeli government immediately approve the (hostage release deal) and bring all the hostages home at once.

“We will also call on all government ministers and coalition members to publicly commit to supporting the deal and not to allow the possibility of torpedoing it and endangering the hostages,” the group said, adding that it had contacted various embassies to urge them to support the plan.

Pressure on Netanyahu

Mr Netanyahu insisted on June 1 that the plan laid out by Mr Biden did not preclude fighting on until Hamas’ ability to rule Gaza and pose a threat to Israel had been destroyed.

Hamas said it viewed the plan “positively”.