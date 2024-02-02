Biden imposes sanctions over 'intolerable' Israeli settler violence

WASHINGTON - The United States on Feb 1 imposed sanctions on four Israeli settlers as President Joe Biden said violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank had reached intolerable levels.

The sanctions marked a rare move by the United States against Israelis as war rages with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and came as Mr Biden travelled to Michigan, whose sizable Arab American community has voiced anger over his support for Israel.

Mr Biden issued an executive order laying out the groundwork for US measures in response to attacks and “acts of terrorism” in the West Bank, where settlers have rampaged against Palestinians amid the separate military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

“The situation in the West Bank – in particular high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and property destruction – has reached intolerable levels and constitutes a serious threat to the peace, security and stability,” Mr Biden said, in the order.

The State Department later announced sanctions against four settlers. Any assets they hold in the United States will be blocked, with Americans forbidden from financial transactions with them.

The four settlers include David Chai Chasdai from the flashpoint town of Huwara who is accused of leading a riot that led to the death of a Palestinian civilian.

Other targets included Yinon Levi, who is accused of leading a group of settlers from the unauthorised outpost of Meitarim Farm who have assaulted Palestinian and Bedouin civilians, burned their fields and destroyed their property.

“Israel must do more to stop violence against civilians in the West Bank and hold accountable those responsible for it,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has repeatedly raised settler violence with Israel and leaves shortly on a new trip to the region.

Mr Blinken warned against actions that jeopardise the eventual creation of a Palestinian state, an idea that is strongly opposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government which includes settler advocates.

Israel criticised the sanctions by its close ally.

“Israel acts against all lawbreakers everywhere, so there is no room for exceptional measures in this regard,” said a statement by Mr Netanyahu’s office.

Most violent year on record

The action marks the first financial sanctions against settlers although the Biden administration earlier announced that it would refuse visas for extremists involved in violence.

Mr Biden has defended Israel’s right to respond, and resisted calls to seek a ceasefire, after the Hamas attack inside Israel on Oct 7 killed around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Mr Biden, however, has also voiced exasperation with Mr Netanyahu and the high toll on civilians as Israel pounds the Gaza Strip with a stated goal of eradicating Hamas.

At least 26,900 people in Gaza, most of them women and children, have been killed, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.