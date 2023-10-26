Biden criticises ‘extremist settlers’ in West Bank

US President Joe Biden also reiterated calls for a two-state solution once the current conflict subsides. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
October 26, 2023 at 6:57 AM
Published
October 26, 2023 at 2:27 AM

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he believes Israel needs to defend its citizens, while protecting innocent civilians in Gaza who are victims of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Mr Biden also offered a rare rebuke to Israeli settlers in the West Bank, and reiterated calls for a two-state solution for Palestinians and the Israelis once the current conflict subsides.

""I continue to be alarmed about extremist settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank," Mr Biden said, accusing them of pouring gasoline on a fire.

"They're attacking Palestinians in places that they're entitled to be." REUTERS

More On This Topic
Israel mounts new sortie into Gaza, hints there may be several ‘invasions’
UN chief Guterres alleges ‘clear violations’ of international law in Gaza, angering Israel

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top