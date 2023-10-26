Biden criticises ‘extremist settlers’ in West Bank

WASHINGTON - US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he believes Israel needs to defend its citizens, while protecting innocent civilians in Gaza who are victims of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Mr Biden also offered a rare rebuke to Israeli settlers in the West Bank, and reiterated calls for a two-state solution for Palestinians and the Israelis once the current conflict subsides.

""I continue to be alarmed about extremist settlers attacking Palestinians in the West Bank," Mr Biden said, accusing them of pouring gasoline on a fire.

"They're attacking Palestinians in places that they're entitled to be." REUTERS