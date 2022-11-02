Ben-Gvir, Israel's powerful extreme-right leader, set to play kingmaker role

TEL AVIV – Once deemed a pariah in Israel’s political arena, extreme-right leader Itamar Ben-Gvir may play a decisive role in the country’s next government.

With his round glasses and white kippa placed crookedly atop his greying hair, the 46-year-old Mr Ben-Gvir presents an affable figure.

But to his detractors, the lawyer-turned-lawmaker is a pyromaniac whose politics threaten to set the country ablaze.

“I’ve changed,” he told AFP from a palatial apartment in Tel Aviv in the run-up to Tuesday’s poll. “When I said 20 years ago that I wanted to expel all the Arabs, I don’t think that anymore. But I will not apologise.”

Elected to Parliament in April 2021, Mr Ben-Gvir heads the Jewish Power party and has spent years campaigning for the extreme right.

He has won supporters nationwide, as part of an extreme-right Religious Zionism alliance with Bezalel Smotrich.

Initial projections following Tuesday’s vote put Religious Zionism on track to take an estimated 14 seats in the 120-member Parliament – double their current seven. That could make them the third-biggest alliance in Parliament, potentially putting Mr Ben-Gvir in prime position to demand a Cabinet seat in a prospective government led by former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It’s time we go back to being masters of our country,” Mr Ben-Gvir, who wants to be public security minister, said in a victory speech two hours after polls closed.

He attributed his party’s meteoric rise to a lack of security in Israel amid rising Palestinian attacks.

“People want to walk safely down the street, that the hands of our soldiers and policemen are not bound,” he said, reiterating a call for officers to use more force against Palestinians. “People want to make a clear distinction between those who are loyal to the state of Israel… and those who act to undermine the existence of our dear country.”

Mr Ben-Gvir’s platform includes supporting the Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank, home to around 2.9 million Palestinians, and the forcible transfer of some of the country’s Arab-Israeli population.

In his youth, Mr Ben-Gvir was charged more than 50 times for incitement to violence or hate speech. He boasts that he got off 46 times and studied law on the recommendation of judges, to learn how to defend himself.

Now one of the most prominent figures in Israeli politics, the father-of-six lives in a radical settlement in the West Bank and frequently appears at scenes of tension in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.