Beijing, Teheran reaffirm ties, pledge to boost coordination over regional security

BEIJING • China remains committed to developing friendly relations with Iran no matter how the international and regional landscapes change, President Xi Jinping has said.

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday, Mr Xi also called on the two countries to continue to support each other on issues related to their respective core interests and major concerns.

He spoke highly of the development of China-Iran relations over the past 50 years, saying that bilateral ties have stood the test of the changes in the international situation and the friendship between the peoples of the two countries has been strengthened.

In the joint fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Xi said both countries have strengthened their solidarity and coordination, and advanced pragmatic cooperation for positive results so that their strategic mutual trust has been consolidated and international fairness and justice have been firmly upheld. The country firmly supports Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty and national dignity and opposing external interference, Mr Xi said.

Beijing also supports Teheran's reasonable concerns about the comprehensive Iranian nuclear deal, and is willing to intensify coordination and cooperation with Iran on regional affairs to uphold their shared interests and enhance security and stability in the region, the Chinese President added.

Mr Raisi thanked China for its support for Iran's efforts to combat the pandemic, and said he appreciated Beijing taking a just stand on international and regional affairs, including the Iranian nuclear issue.

The Iranian President reaffirmed his country's resolute support for China's position on the Taiwan issue, as well as matters related to the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region and Hong Kong.

He also told China and Russia that Teheran is ready to cooperate with the two countries to establish "stability and peace" in Afghanistan.

"Iran is ready to cooperate with China to establish security, stability and peace in Afghanistan and strive for its people's development, progress and prosperity," Mr Raisi told Mr Xi.

He also expressed Iran's readiness for "any cooperation for establishing peace and calm in Afghanistan" in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We believe all Afghan groups should work together... and turn the US withdrawal into a turning point for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan," Mr Raisi said.

CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE