Gaza deaths, international pressure behind Biden’s shift on Israel-Hamas war

WASHINGTON - United States President Joe Biden and his team have markedly shifted their tone on the Israel-Hamas crisis in recent days.

They have moved from unfettered support of Israel to emphasising the need to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza as an Israeli ground invasion looms.

Mr Biden has not changed his fundamental belief that Israel has the right and responsibility to defend itself, aides say.

That stance is in response to an Oct 7 attack from Hamas militants that killed 1,400 people in southern Israel.

But a rapidly rising Palestinian death toll, the difficulty of freeing hostages held by Hamas, and an increasingly vocal outcry from Arab nations, European allies and some Americans at home have pushed Mr Biden’s team to support a humanitarian pause to Israel’s attacks and focus on getting aid to Palestinians, say multiple sources inside the administration and out.

A White House official said the shift in tone was based on “the facts on the ground” in Gaza with a humanitarian crisis worsening and the Biden team’s “conversations with countries around the world”.

There has been a tug of war behind the scenes among Mr Biden and his advisers about the US message, said one former official who is in touch with current officials.

“We’ve seen sort of an evolution from sort of full-throated, unconditional hugging of Israel to a little bit more nuance,” the former official said.

The administration had not expected Palestinian casualties to mount as fast as they have – with more than 7,300 dead in Gaza now, local officials say – or for the humanitarian situation to deteriorate so rapidly, a US official said on condition of anonymity.

“I think the framing has clearly changed, unsurprisingly, in response to changing circumstances and what appears to be an even greater looming catastrophe should the Israelis move into Gaza with a major campaign,” said Mr Aaron David Miller, a Middle East expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Mr Biden’s stance has evolved in the face of a challenging 2024 re-election bid, threats by some would-be supporters to withhold their votes over his lack of backing for Palestinians and a warning from former president Barack Obama that Israel’s actions could backfire.

Israeli officials and their US supporters have privately voiced concern that as more time passes after the Oct 7 atrocities committed by Hamas, the more the world’s focus will be on death and destruction from the Israeli assault in Gaza.

Mr Biden’s aides are urging their Israeli counterparts to take more time to carefully think through their exit strategy before a full-scale ground invasion, one US source said.

US officials have cautioned that crafting fine points of such a strategy “on the fly”, as was often the case for the US in the early stages of the Iraq war, would be a mistake, the source added.