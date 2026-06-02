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Battlefield-tested, Israeli defence exports jump nearly 30% in 2025

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JERUSALEM, June 2 - Israeli defence sector exports grew nearly 30% in 2025 to a record $19.2 billion, led by missile, rocket, and air defence systems, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

• Defence firms, it said, had signed hundreds of new contracts globally throughout. Some 53% were mega-deals valued at $100 million or more each.

• Missile, rocket, and air defence systems accounted for 29% of the total deal volume, observation and optronics systems made up 22% and radar and electronic warfare comprised 11%.

• Since the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas militants, Israel's defence industries have operated under wartime conditions, maintaining round-the-clock production for the Israeli military while simultaneously fulfilling contracts for foreign clients, the ministry said.

• The combat-proven performance of Israeli systems across all theatres of operation generated strong international demand for the country's defence technology, it said.

• Europe accounted for 36% of defence deals, followed by Asia-Pacific at 32%, Middle East and North Africa at 15% and North America at 13%.

• Defence Minister Israel Katz said there was a clear connection between the military's battlefield achievements and the success of Israeli defence exports around the world. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.