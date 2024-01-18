Battle of Khan Younis threatens biggest hospital still functioning in Gaza

GAZA/DOHA – Israeli forces fighting to seize the southern Gaza Strip's main city pounded areas near the biggest hospital still functioning in the enclave on Jan 18, sending patients and residents fleeing a battle they feared would lay the city to waste.

The heaviest battle of 2024 so far was under way in Khan Younis, a city that is sheltering hundreds of thousands of people who fled the north earlier in the war, now in its fourth month.

The charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), which has doctors at the city’s Nasser Hospital, said patients and displaced people sheltering there were fleeing in panic.

In Rafah, farther south, 16 bodies were laid out on the bloodstained cobbles outside a morgue, most in white shrouds, a few in plastic body bags: a branch of the Zameli family wiped out in a strike that destroyed their home overnight.

Half the bundles were tiny, holding the bodies of small children. Authorities said 17 people were killed in total.

A grey-haired man howled in sorrow as he clung to one of the bodies, burying his face in the face of the shrouded corpse. A woman in a pink headscarf keened and stroked one of the shrouds.

At the scene of the bombing, the home had been completely obliterated. A girl’s tattered princess schoolbag lay in the rubble. Tears rolled down the cheeks of 10-year-old Mahmoud al-Zameli, who lived next door and had escaped.

“Yesterday, I was playing with the children over there. They have all died,” he sobbed.

“I’m the only one still alive.”

More than three months into a war that has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians and laid much of the Gaza Strip to waste, Israel has said it is planning to wind down its ground operations and shift to smaller-scale tactics.

But before doing so, it appears determined to capture all of Khan Younis, which Israel says is a main base for the Hamas fighters who attacked southern Israel on Oct 7, 2023, and killed at least 1,200 people. Around 240 people were also taken hostage.

Israelis marked the first birthday of the youngest hostage, Kfir Bibas, who was not among the scores of women and children released during a week-long truce in late November.

Hamas says Kfir, his four-year-old brother Ariel and their mother Shiri were killed in an Israeli air strike but, unlike in the cases of other slain hostages, has not released images confirming their deaths.

“His whereabouts are unknown,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said at the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland, sitting next to a photograph of the baby. “I call upon the entire universe to work endlessly to free Kfir and all the hostages.”