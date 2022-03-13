Ballistic missiles hit Iraq's Kurdish capital, no casualties: Officials

ERBIL, IRAQ (REUTERS) - A dozen ballistic missiles launched from outside Iraq struck the country's northern Kurdish regional capital, Erbil, on Sunday (March 13), said Kurdish officials, adding that there were no casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility or further details available. A US State Department spokesman called it an "outrageous attack" but said no Americans were hurt and there was no damage to United States government facilities in Erbil.

Iraqi state TV quoted the Kurdistan region's counter-terrorism force as saying that 12 missiles launched from outside Iraq hit Erbil. It was not immediately clear where they landed.

US forces stationed at Erbil's international airport complex have in the past come under fire from rocket and drone attacks that US officials blame on Iran-aligned militia groups, but no such attacks have occurred for several months.

The last time ballistic missiles were directed at US forces was in January 2020 - an Iranian retaliation for the US killing earlier that month of its military commander Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport.

No US personnel were killed in the 2020 attack but many suffered head injuries.

Iraq and neighbouring Syria are regularly the scene of violence between the United States and Iran. Iran-backed Shi'ite Islamist militias have attacked US forces in both countries and Washington has on occasion retaliated with air strikes.

An Israeli air strike in Syria last Monday killed two members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Iranian state media said this week. The IRGC vowed to retaliate, it said.

Kurdish officials did not immediately say where the missiles struck. A spokesman for the regional authorities said there were no flight interruptions at Erbil airport.

Residents of Erbil posted videos online showing several large explosions, and some said the blasts shook their homes.

Reuters could not independently verify those videos.

Iraq has been rocked by chronic instability since the defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria Sunni Islamist group in 2017 by a loose coalition of Iraqi, US-led and Iran-backed forces.

Since then, Iran-aligned militias have regularly attacked US military and diplomatic sites in Iraq, say US and many Iraqi officials. Iran denies involvement in those attacks.