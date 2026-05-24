Bahrain court jails nine for life for collaborating with Iran's Revolutionary Guards

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May 24 - A Bahraini court sentenced nine defendants to life in prison and two others to three years in jail for collaborating with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to carry out what it described as "hostile and terrorist acts" against Bahrain, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

The defendants were involved in gathering information on sensitive sites and facilitating related financial transfers, the statement said.

Bahrain's interior ministry said on May 9 that it had arrested 41 people it said were linked to the IRGC. The ministry said security authorities had uncovered a group tied to the IRGC while public prosecutor investigations also involved cases related to sympathy with Iranian attacks.

Iran launched attacks on targets in Bahrain and other Gulf Arab states hosting U.S. military bases after the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. REUTERS