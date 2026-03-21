Bahrain cites Patriot interception in March 9 Iranian drone incident

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A video screengrab showing debris on the street after reported Iranian drone strikes in Sitra, Bahrain, on March 9.

DUBAI/WASHINGTON - A Patriot air defence system was involved in the interception of an Iranian drone over a residential area of Bahrain on March 9, Bahrain’s government said on March 21, an incident that the US military had characterised as a direct Iranian drone strike.

At the time, Bahrain said 32 civilians had been injured, including children who required medical treatment, and the US military said an Iranian drone had struck a residential neighbourhood.

On March 21, a government spokesperson said the kingdom had been subjected to multiple Iranian drone attacks that day, and that the interception over the Sitra district had prevented a drone strike and saved lives.

“During this incident, the Patriot air defence system intercepted an Iranian drone aerially,” they said.

“Had the Iranian drone impacted the residential area, it would have resulted in significant loss of life.”

US Central Command at the time denied reports from Russian and Iranian media that a US Patriot missile had failed to intercept an Iranian missile or drone and instead inadvertently struck a residential area.

The US‑made Patriot surface‑to‑air missile defence system is designed to intercept missiles, drones and other aerial attacks.

It has been used by the United States and Gulf Arab allies including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar to protect cities, energy infrastructure and military bases from Iranian missile and drone attacks during the Iran war. REUTERS