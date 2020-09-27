Azerbaijani forces kill 16 Armenian rebel troops in Karabakh

YEREVAN/BAKU (AFP/REUTERS) - Sixteen Armenian separatist fighters were killed in Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh after heavy fighting broke out with the Azerbaijani military on Sunday (Sept 27), rebel officials said.

"According to preliminary data, 16 (Karabakh) servicemen were killed and more than 100 wounded" since fighting erupted, the separatist defence ministry said, while both Baku and Yerevan reported civilian casualties earlier Sunday.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Sunday warned the international community of Turkish interference in fresh fighting that erupted between his country and Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region.

"I call on the international community to use all existing levers to prevent Turkey's meddling (in the conflict) which can once and for all destabilise the (Caucasus) region," Pashinyan said in a televised statement.

He added that Turkish "aggressive behaviour causes serious concerns," and denounced Ankara's support for its ally Baku.

Azerbaijan's parliament approved the introduction of martial law across the country and imposed curfews on Sunday, Hikmet Hajiyev, an aide to the president, said.

The clashes have reignited concerns about instability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines transporting oil and gas to world markets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called for a de-escalation in fighting between Moscow’s ally Armenia and Azerbaijan following the military flare-up.

“It is important to make every effort to prevent further escalation in the confrontation; more importantly, there must be an end to hostilities,” Putin said during a phone call with Pashinyan, according to a Kremlin readout.