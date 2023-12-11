Azerbaijan wins backing from Eastern Europe nations to host COP29 climate summit

DUBAI – Azerbaijan is poised to host 2024’s COP29 climate change summit after winning backing from other Eastern European nations.

The decision, which resolves months of geopolitical deadlock over where the next annual UN climate summit will be held, quickly drew focus to Azerbaijan’s oil production and its human rights record.

With the rotating presidency of the summit shifting to Eastern Europe next year, nations from the region agreed during the ongoing COP28 summit in Dubai to back Baku’s bid, the co-chairs of the group of countries said in a letter the UN climate change body on Dec 9.

“We’re very grateful to all countries, in particular to the Eastern European group and the [COP28 summit] host United Arab Emirates for their support,” Azerbaijan’s Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev said in an address from the main stage at COP28 on Dec 9.

The decision on who would host COP29 had been held up after Russia vowed to veto any bid by a European Union country. The EU has imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The bid by Azerbaijan, which is not an EU member, needs approval from the nearly 200 countries present at the COP28 talks. Delegates said they expected the vote to be a formality.

Director of policy and strategy Richard Black of the energy think-tank Ember wrote on social media site X: “The road from #COP28 will, it seems, lead to Baku, possibly the world’s first ‘oil capital’ a thousand years ago, where Marco Polo documented oil being traded, and where tourists can still top up their health by getting into a bath of crude.”

To win the bid, Azerbaijan reached an agreement with long-time adversary Armenia that assured it would not face the threat of an Armenian veto.

But Baku’s relations with some Western countries have deteriorated since September, when Azerbaijan retook full control of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, prompting an exodus of the territory’s ethnic Armenian population.

Holding the presidency of a UN climate summit gives a country huge influence on its agenda and outcomes.

The COP28 summit in the UAE has been the biggest yet, with more than 90,000 delegates registered.

While the decision on who will host the event is usually made years in advance to allow countries time to prepare, Mr Aykhan Hajizada, a spokesperson at Azerbaijan’s ministry of foreign affairs, said that Baku was well-equipped to handle the event.

When Azerbaijan’s bid was first reported on Dec 7, some raised concerns about holding the global climate talks in another oil producing nation. Azerbaijan is an oil and gas producer and a member of Opec+.