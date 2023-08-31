Attacker 'neutralised' after Jerusalem stabbing

JERUSALEM - An attacker stabbed and wounded a man at a light rail station in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening, Israeli police said, adding that the assailant had been “neutralised”.

“A suspect armed with a knife committed a terrorist attack near Shivtei Israeli light rail station in Jerusalem,” police said in a statement.

“The suspect was neutralised on the spot,” it said without elaborating.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said it had treated a man of around 25 who had been stabbed in the back. He was later taken to hospital.

The wounded man was being treated and was in a “stable” condition, according to a statement issued by Shaare Zedek Hospital.

The latest attack came amid widespread violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which so far has claimed the lives of at least 222 Palestinians this year.

At least 31 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have also been killed so far this year, according to an AFP tally based on official sources on both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority. AFP