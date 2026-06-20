Straitstimes.com header logo

At least five killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon despite ceasefire

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

DUBAI, June 20 - At least five people were killed in Israeli air strikes and drone attacks in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese state media reported, just hours after a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group took effect.

State news agency NNA said Israeli warplanes and drones carried out a series of strikes across the Nabatieh area overnight and into Saturday morning, destroying residential buildings and homes, while Israeli artillery shelled Nabatieh and its outskirts before dawn.

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to the ceasefire on Friday following an escalation in hostilities in Lebanon, according to a U.S. official.

A senior Israeli official and two Hezbollah sources confirmed the agreement to Reuters. The U.S. official said the truce was to begin at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday. REUTERS

See more on

Strikes

People

Air strikes

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.