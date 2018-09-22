At least 11 elite troops killed, 60 wounded in attack on military parade in Iran

TEHERAN (AFP, REUTERS) - Militants attacked a military parade in south-western Iran on Saturday (Sept 22), killing up to 11 soldiers from the country’s elite Revolutionary Guards, the semi-official Tasnim and ISNA news agencies said.

A woman and a child were among at least 60 people wounded in the attack by a “group of assailants” on the parade in the city of Ahvaz, ISNA reported.

The semi-official Fars news agency said two gunmen opened fire on the large crowd of spectators and then attempted to attack the viewing stand for official dignitaries before being shot and wounded by security forces.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran will respond “swiftly and decisively” to the attack, holding agents of a foreign regime responsible.

“Terrorists recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime have attacked Ahvaz,” Mr Zarif tweeted. “Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defence of Iranian lives.”

The rare attack targeted Khuzestan, a province bordering Iraq that has a large ethnic Arab community, many of them Sunni, and was a major battleground of the devastating 1980-88 conflict between Iran and Saddam Hussein’s Iraq.

Saturday’s rally was one of many in cities across Iran held to mark the anniversary of the launch of the war with massive Iraqi air strikes.

Attacks by Kurdish rebels on military patrols along the border in mainly ethnic Kurdish areas further north are relatively common.

But attacks on regime targets inside major cities are far rarer.

On June 7, 2017, 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in simultaneous attacks in Teheran on Parliament and on the tomb of revolutionary leader Ruhollah Khomeini - the first inside Iran claimed by Sunni Muslim extremists of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed earlier on Saturday to boost his country’s ballistic missile capabilities despite crippling sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump on the country.

“We will never decrease our defensive capabilities... we will increase them day by day,” Mr Rouhani said at a separate military parade in the capital.

“The fact that the missiles anger you shows they are our most effective weapons,” he said, referring to the West.