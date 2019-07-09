At least 64 injured in earthquake in south-western Iran

TEHERAN (DPA) - At least 64 people were injured on Monday (July 8) when a 5.7-magnitude earthquake rattled south-western Iran, state media reported.

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres near the city of Masjed Soleyman in Khuzestan Province, according to the US Geological Survey, which tracks seismic events worldwide.

Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA had reported that as many as 104 people were injured, but this was not confirmed by authorities or state media.

The shaking was felt in other cities and as far as the neighbouring Lorestan Province, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

One person died in Masjed Soleyman, although the man apparently died of heart failure and not as a direct result of the earthquake.