More than 100 killed in blasts near Iranian Guards commander’s tomb during ceremony

DUBAI - More than a hundred people were killed and at least 141 wounded after two explosions were set off near a cemetery in Iran where a ceremony was being held to mark the death anniversary of the country’s top commander, Iranian state media said on Jan 3.

Iranian state television reported a first and then a second explosion during the ceremony in the south-eastern city of Kerman.

“The blasts were caused by terrorist attacks,” state media quoted a local official in the Kerman province as saying.

Mr Babak Yektaparast, a spokesperson for Iran’s emergency services, was reported as saying 73 people had been killed and about 170 injured.

That number was later revised to 103 killed and 141 injured, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Islamic Republic News Agency, the official news agency of Iran.

The semi-official Nournews said “several gas canisters exploded on the road leading to the cemetery”.

State TV showed Red Crescent rescuers attending to wounded people at the ceremony, where hundreds of Iranians had gathered to mark the anniversary of Qassem Soleimani’s death.

The military officer was part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and later rose in the ranks to become commander of the Quds Force, a military division specialising in military intelligence.

Labelled a terrorist by the United States in 2005, Soleimani was killed in Baghdad, Iraq, during a US drone strike on Jan 3, 2020.

“Our rapid response teams are evacuating the injured... But there are waves of crowds blocking roads,” Mr Reza Fallah, head of the Kerman province Red Crescent told state TV. REUTERS