Assault on ISIS enclave is as good as over: Syrian Democratic Forces

BAGHOUZ, Syria (REUTERS) - The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) was on the brink of defeat in its final enclave on Tuesday (March 12) after ferocious bombardments overnight and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the assault to capture the area was as good as over.

The beseiged enclave of Baghouz is the last shred of territory held by the jihadists who have been driven from large areas in Iraq and Syria over the past four years by an array of enemies, including a US-led international coalition.

"The operation is over, or as good as over, but requires a little more time to be completed practically on the ground," SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel told al-Hadath TV.

The enclave was targeted with barrages of rockets overnight and fires raged inside. The SDF said 38 ISIS fighters were killed. But the guns had fell silent on Tuesday morning with no sign of renewed fighting, Reuters journalists said.

The SDF has been laying siege to Baghouz for weeks but repeatedly postponed its final assault to allow the evacuation of thousands of civilians, many of them wives and children of ISIS fighters. It finally resumed the attack on Sunday, backed by coalition air strikes.

Mr Gabriel said 25 ISIS fighters had been confirmed killed so far in clashes, in addition to an unknown number of militants killed by air strikes.

Another SDF official earlier said 38 jihadists had been confirmed killed. The SDF, which is spearheaded by the Kurdish YPG militia, has been advancing slowly into Baghouz to minimise its losses from sniper fire and landmines.

Three SDF fighters have been killed, Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF media office, said on Twitter.

ISIS’ defences include extensive tunnels and its most hardened foreign fighters are holed up inside the enclave, the SDF has said.

Washington does not believe any senior ISIS leaders are in Baghouz, assessing they have gone elsewhere as part of the group's shift towards an insurgency, a US defence official has said.

The group still operates in remote territory elsewhere and it is widely assessed that it will continue to represent a potent security threat.

The bulk of the people evacuated from the diminishing ISIS territory have been transported to a camp for internally displaced people in al-Hol, in northeastern Syria, where the United Nations says conditions are dire.

The camp, designed to accommodate 20,000 people, is now sheltering more than 66,000, the UN said.

Obdurate support voiced by many evacuees for ISIS, particularly among foreigners, has posed a complex security, legal and moral challenge. Those issues were underscored on Friday with the death of the newborn son of Shamima Begum, a British woman who left to join Islamic State when she was a schoolgirl.