Asean and GCC leaders condemn attacks on civilians, call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

RIYADH - Leaders of Asean and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have condemned all attacks against civilians and called for a durable ceasefire as the Israel-Hamas war escalates.

They also called for the immediate and unconditional release of civilian hostages and detainees, especially women, children, the sick and the elderly, in a joint statement following the inaugural Asean-GCC Summit in the Saudi capital on Friday.

Expressing their grave concerns over recent developments in the Middle East, the leaders called “for all concerned parties to ensure the most effective and efficient access for humanitarian aid, and relief supplies and other basic necessities and essential services”.

They also urged the restoration of electricity, water, and for allowing the unhindered delivery of fuel, food, and medicine throughout Gaza.

The joint call from the two regional groupings comes in the wake of a growing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has signalled it is preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza to annihilate Hamas over the Oct 7 rampage by Hamas gunmen who killed 1,400 people in southern Israel, including citizens of Thailand and the Philippines who were working there.

The Israeli military response has killed some 3,800 people in Gaza and the enclave that is home to 2.3 million people is under a tight blockade.

The Asean-GCC statement said: “We call on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, refrain from targeting them and to abide by international humanitarian law, particularly the principles and provisions of the Geneva Convention.”

The leaders of both blocs urged all parties involved to work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict, with a view to realising the two-state solution.

Such a solution would allow both Israelis and Palestinians to live side-by-side in peace and security, based on pre-1967 borders in accordance with international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The leaders also said they support the initiatives of Saudi Arabia, the European Union and the Arab League to revive the Middle East peace process in cooperation with Egypt and Jordan, as well as to resolve the dispute between Israel and its neighbours.

Opening the summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the Kingdom’s support for efforts to reach a just solution to the Palestinian cause.

He said he was “saddened” by the escalating violence in Gaza, and firmly rejected the targeting of civilians.

Addressing fellow leaders, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the latest outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has raised deep concerns, given the tragic loss of civilian lives on both sides, including at the Al Ahli Arab Hospital most recently.

He reiterated Singapore’s position, condemning Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and noting that Israel has the right to defend itself. However, in exercising this right, it must comply with international laws, including the laws of war and international humanitarian law, and do its utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians, he said.

“We urge all parties to allow for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected civilian population in Gaza,” he added.

PM Lee also reiterated Singapore’s consistent support for a negotiated two-state solution, as the only viable option to achieve a durable, just and comprehensive solution.

Turning to Asean cooperation with the GCC, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, PM Lee touched on the potential for cooperation in trade and investment, as well as decarbonisation.

Asean can tap the GCC’s expertise and investments to support Asean’s vision for a regional power grid, he said.

“In our bilateral cooperation with the GCC, Asean has always promoted an open and inclusive regional architecture, where our external partners can engage constructively and have stakes in our continued stability and prosperity,” he said.

“This summit is thus a timely opportunity to elevate our cooperation with an important, like-minded partner.”

Earlier on Friday, Asean foreign ministers jointly called for an immediate end to acts of violence in the conflict, and stressed the need to avoid further human casualties.

“We strongly condemn the acts of violence which have led to the deaths and injury of civilians, including Asean nationals,” they said in a statement.

Besides reaffirming Asean’s support for a negotiated two-state solution, the ministers stressed their commitment to providing emergency assistance to Asean nationals and urged the international community to support the Middle East peace process “to ensure long-lasting peace and stability in the region”.