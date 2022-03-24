As world watches Ukraine, the Middle East charts a new path

LONDON (REUTERS) - As Russia faced Western outrage over its invasion of Ukraine, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was quietly being welcomed back to the club of Middle East leaders in the UAE last week, his first foreign trip in more than a decade of war aside from forays to key backers Russia and Iran.

With world attention focused on Eastern Europe, the geopolitics of the Middle East are being redrawn from multiple directions.

Key players are embracing new ambitions and alliances in the face of what is seen as a weakened United States, rising China and a Russia that is building relations there as other countries turn their backs.

The result is a complex web of events that include Turkey and Israel pushing themselves forward as potential arbiters on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey plunging deeper into an African conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region and an increasingly public rapprochement between Israel and the Gulf states.

It also includes the complex energy politics that have followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Saudi Arabia resisting Western calls to pump more oil and Qatar emerging as a potential salvation for a Europe desperate for alternate sources of Russian gas, plus the always hugely complicated and evolving relations between Iran and its potential foes.

In the era of the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on the United States or the 2011 "Arab Spring", any of these developments might have grabbed global headlines and attention in Washington, Whitehall and Europe.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, however, the region is seen as lower priority, even as the US and allies remain enmeshed in several of its conflicts.

In February, a US special forces raid in Syria killed Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, a reminder that the 9/11-era "war on terror" is ongoing.

More broadly, however, the rest of the region has developed other priorities, with multiple states pursuing their own increasingly independent foreign policies.

It is a trend that has been growing quietly since the Arab Spring saw multiple Gulf states and Turkey pitch into the wars in Libya and Syria, sometimes against each other and Russian proxies.

Turkey and the UAE are now both also enmeshed in Ethiopia's war against Tigrayan forces, the UAE operating Chinese-made drones as it moves closer to Beijing and Moscow diplomatically even as it continues to host a US air base.

'Disappointed' us

The Biden administration said it was "troubled" and "deeply disappointed" by the welcome given by UAE to Assad in Abu Dhabi, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying Washington opposed any efforts to "rehabilitate" the Syrian leader after some 250,000 deaths in the war over the last decade.

But like Saudi Arabia after Western outrage following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Arab states appear increasingly disinclined to take significant notice of such Western prompting - and have moved to visibly improve relations with both Moscow and Beijing.

Neither the UAE nor Saudi has followed through on Western calls to impose sanctions on Russia, nor has Nato member Turkey or long-standing US ally Israel.