As Israel attacks Rafah, US offers only words of caution

TEL AVIV - US officials made their most pointed criticism so far of Israel's civilian casualties in Gaza as it turns the focus of its offensive to Rafah, but there was nothing to suggest the rhetoric from Washington would be backed by action.

On his fifth trip to the region since the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Feb 7 criticised Israeli military activity in Gaza.

He said civilian deaths remained too high even after repeated warnings, and suggested specific steps for Israel to follow.

Any "military operation that Israel undertakes needs to put civilians first and foremost ... And that's especially true in the case of Rafah", because of the presence of more than one million displaced people, Mr Blinken told a news conference.

When asked if the United States was going to "stand by" as Israeli forces target Rafah, Mr Blinken repeated the US position that Israel's military operation should put civilians first.

US diplomats have urged Israel to change its tactics in Gaza for months, with few signs of success.

Washington has not tried steps that would exert greater pressure such as restricting its US$3.8 billion (S$5.12 billion) in annual military assistance to Israel or changing its support for its longtime ally at the United Nations.

Critics say this provides a sense of impunity for the country.

Mr Aaron David Miller at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace cited factors including US President Joe Biden's personal support for Israel and politics as reasons the US has not taken such steps.

The administration will continue to "work with the Israelis, talk tough at times, but until you see some concrete evidence that they’re prepared to actually do things ... I just don’t see it coming”, said Mr Miller.

More than half of the enclave's residents are in Rafah on the Egyptian border in southern Gaza, many having moved multiple times to escape the conflict.

Israel has been bombing Rafah and residents fear a ground assault.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said last week that Israel's campaign would expand to the city to target militants.