Arab states welcome al-Baghdadi's killing, praise US efforts

AMMAN (DPA) - Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan have welcomed the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who died in a US military raid in north-west Syria, and praised US efforts to pursue him.

The three US allies also vowed to continue their anti-terrorism efforts alongside the United States to eliminate the extremist groups.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia said it "appreciates the great efforts of the American administration in pursuing members of this dangerous terrorist organisation that has distorted the true image of Islam and Muslims around the world and committed atrocities and crimes that are against basic human values in many countries, including the Kingdom."

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi described al-Baghdadi's death as a significant step in the two countries' "joint, continuing war against terrorists and their ideology of hate." "#Jordan will remain at the forefront of efforts to destroy this evil in cooperation with our partners in the Global Coalition," al-Safadi wrote on Twitter.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Hafez, said it was an important step in the efforts to combat terrorism. He also called for "unified action" and "a comprehensive perspective that takes into account the security, development and ideological dimensions" in the fight against terrorist groups.

US President Donald Trump announced the death of al-Baghdadi on Sunday (Oct 27) in a raid that ended a years-long hunt for the militant who spearheaded a self-proclaimed caliphate that inspired violence around the world.