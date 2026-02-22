Arab countries condemn US ambassador’s remarks on Israel’s right to Middle East land

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in an interview with podcaster Tucker Carlson on Feb 20.

JERUSALEM - Arab countries condemned on Feb 21 remarks by US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who appeared to suggest in an interview that Israel had a biblical right to a vast swath of the Middle East.

Mr Huckabee, a former Baptist minister and a fervent Israel supporter, was speaking with far-right commentator and Israel critic Tucker Carlson.

In a podcast episode released on Feb 20, Mr Carlson pushed Mr Huckabee on the meaning of a biblical verse sometimes interpreted as saying that Israel is entitled to the land between the river Nile in Egypt and the Euphrates in Syria and Iraq.

In response, Mr Huckabee said: “It would be fine if they took it all.”

When pressed, however, he continued that Israel was “not asking to take all of that”, adding: “It was somewhat of a hyperbolic statement.”

Several Arab countries condemned the American diplomat in harsh terms.

Saudi Arabia described his words as “reckless” and “irresponsible”, while Jordan said it was “an assault on the sovereignty of the countries of the region”.

Kuwait decried what it called a “flagrant violation of the principles of international law”, while Oman said the comments “threatened the prospects for peace” and stability in the region.

Egypt’s foreign ministry wrote that it “reaffirms that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory or any other Arab lands”.

The Palestinian Authority said on X that Mr Huckabee’s words “contradict US President Donald Trump’s rejection of (Israel) annexing the West Bank”.

On Feb 21, Mr Huckabee published two posts on X further clarifying his position on other topics touched upon in the interview, but did not address his remark about the biblical verse.

The speaker of the Israeli Parliament, Amir Ohana, praised Mr Huckabee on X for his general pro-Israel stance in the interview, and accused Mr Carlson of “falsehoods and manipulations”.

Mr Carlson has recently found himself facing accusations of antisemitism, particularly following a lengthy, uncritical interview with self-described white nationalist Nick Fuentes – a figure who has praised Hitler, denied the Holocaust and branded American Jews as disloyal. AFP