Arab and Israeli activists protect central Israel home from war tensions

JAFFA, Israel - As night falls on Jaffa, a historically Palestinian district of Tel Aviv, a group of Arab and Israeli activists set out, posters and glue in hand, to spread messages of reconciliation.

“No to violence, no to racism”, reads one banner pasted onto a wall in one of Jaffa’s alleyways.

It aims to quell tensions that have spiked since war broke out in October between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

“It seems quite trivial and basic, but these days... no one seems to want to hear those words,” said Mr Amir Badran, a lawyer.

Alongside a neighbourhood watch and other initiatives in the mixed Jewish-Arab area, such displays of joint activism put the group at risk of being “seen as traitors”, Mr Badran told AFP.

Jaffa was once a majority-Arab city.

It was merged with Tel Aviv shortly after Israel’s establishment in 1948 following a war during which most of its Palestinian resident were forced out or fled – some to Gaza.

According to municipality figures, Arab residents now make up 26 per cent of Jaffa’s population.

Mr Badran this year became to first Arab to run for mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa in elections scheduled for late October but postponed due to the war.

Since Hamas militants stormed southern Israel on Oct 7 and killed some 1,200 people, life in Jaffa has ground to a halt.

Shops lining central Jaffa’s streets, with their Ottoman-era stone buildings, have shuttered.

The usually bustling bike lanes are largely deserted, as are the trendy cafes that give the gentrified neighbourhood its hipster credentials.

“Everyone is staying at home,” said Mr Badran.

“People are afraid, Jews and Arabs alike.”