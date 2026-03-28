Another two India-bound LPG tankers exit Gulf through Hormuz

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Two other tankers – Shivalik and Nanda Devi – chartered by state-run Indian Oil, were granted safe transit through the Strait earlier in March.

Two more India-bound tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have exited the Persian Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, adding to the trickle of vessels making it through the narrow waterway.

The India-flagged BW Tyr and BW Elm, laden with cargoes of the cooking fuel, last indicated their position past the northern tip of the Omani peninsula, according to vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Throughout the transit, both used their transponders to signal they had Indian ownership and Indian crew, in what has become a standard security measure.

India is heavily dependent on LPG imports from the Persian Gulf and has faced an acute shortage of the fuel, with only a handful of vessels making the journey through Hormuz, usually after talks between New Delhi and Tehran.

The additional cargoes will be met with relief, though they will cover only a day or so of the country’s demand.

Two other India-bound tankers – Shivalik and Nanda Devi – chartered by state-run Indian Oil, were granted safe transit through the Strait earlier in March. BLOOMBERG