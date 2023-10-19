Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hospital strike

BEIRUT - Thousands rallied across the Arab and Muslim world on Wednesday to protest the deaths of hundreds of people in a strike on a Gaza hospital that they blame on Israel, despite its denials.

Condemnation was widespread across the region and angry crowds gathered after calls from Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement and Palestinian factions for mass mobilisation.

“Death to America, death to Israel,” hundreds of Hezbollah supporters chanted at a rally in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

“The Israelis will try to target more hospitals, rescue workers, civil defence volunteers and Gaza’s residents without flinching, in order to push Gaza’s people out,” senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine told the demonstrators.

Protesters took to the streets of the West Bank city of Ramallah and Nablus, shouting “Free, free Palestine”.

Israel and Palestinian militants have traded blame for the hospital strike late on Tuesday, with the Israeli army saying later it had “evidence” that militants were responsible.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which both established ties with Israel in the Abraham Accords of 2020, criticised Israel for being behind the strike, as it hits back at Hamas militants over a deadly attack on Oct 7.

“The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the Israeli attack... resulting in the death and injury of hundreds of people,” the UAE’s official WAM news agency said early on Wednesday.

Bahrain’s foreign ministry “expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s condemnation and strong denunciation of the Israeli bombing”, the Bahrain News Agency said.

In Manama, a handful of activists gathered in front of the cordoned-off Israeli embassy to call for Bahrain to break off diplomatic ties with Israel.

Saudi Arabia, which has halted talks on potential ties with Israel since violence flared, called the blast a “heinous crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces”.

Qatar, one of Hamas’ main backers, slammed the “brutal massacre”.