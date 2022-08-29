Ancient Iranian rug tradition gets makeover as sales sink

TEHERAN (AFP) - Striking geometric shapes that recall 20th century abstract art are not what you would expect to see adorning a handmade Iranian rug. But changing tastes and increased competition from Asia have forced some in the trade to redesign and resize a tradition dating back more than 2,000 years.

"A revolution is underway," said Mr Ahad Azimzadeh, 65, who calls himself "the biggest exporter of Persian carpets in the world".

Rugs traditionally woven in the Islamic republic are known for dense, curving floral designs in rich colours. Their beauty and quality have long been recognised worldwide, yet sales have collapsed over the past 30 years.

"In 1994, the value of Iranian carpets sold abroad reached US$1.7 billion (S$2.4 billion) and represented 40 per cent of our non-petroleum exports," Mr Ahmad Karimi, chief of the Handmade Carpet Manufacturers' and Exporters' Union, said.

By 2019-20 that figure had shrunk to US$70 million (S$98 million), he said.

By another measure, in 2000 Iran represented 32 per cent of global handmade carpet exports. This fell to 7.9 per cent by 2019, as exports from China and India rose, Mr Karimi said.

'New generations'

There was "an impact" from international sanctions that targeted Iran over its nuclear programme, human rights and other issues, but he said other factors are more to blame.

"Especially by the big diversity of carpets on the market and the change in the mentality and tastes of the new generations," Mr Karimi said.

Mr Azimzadeh, the carpet exporter, said "the future is with modern handmade rugs". He spoke at last week's handmade carpet exhibition in Teheran. The annual event, suspended for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, features about 400 exhibitors from across Iran.

"The patterns of Iranian carpets are ancient, but today there is a strong demand for contemporary styles. They're more suitable for a modern house," said Mr Azimzadeh, a big talker who started small - as a seven-year-old weaver. By 14, he graduated to the commercial side of the trade.

Among the new styles on display at the exhibition, which ended Sunday (Aug 28): a rug featuring small squares of hypnotic diagonal blue and white lines.

Another depicts diamond and other geometric patterns in gold silk on a black background. One wool rug looks as if an ink roller has left splashes of gold on it.