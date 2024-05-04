Amid protests and police raids, US schools try to keep the peace at graduation

NEW YORK - Ahead of the University of Michigan's commencement on May 4, the school has trained staff volunteers in how to mitigate disruptions: a change from the usual duties of guiding guests around campus and showing them to their seats.

Everyone facilitating the University of Illinois' commencement the following weekend will have undergone similar special training. At schools like the University of Southern California and Cal Poly Humboldt in northern California, leaders have cancelled or moved key events off campus altogether.

What are typically joyful ceremonies in which robed students cross stages to accept diplomas will have a different feel in May at many universities, where pro-Palestinian protests and police crackdowns have upended the final days of the school-year.

In recent days, students across the US have rallied or set up tents at dozens of universities to protest Israel's war in Gaza. Demonstrators have called on President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel, to do more to stop the bloodshed in Gaza and demanded schools divest from companies that support Israel's government.

Reuters asked 20 US colleges and universities where major protests have ensued how the demonstrations had affected commencement plans. Of the 11 that responded, only three did not expect to alter their security protocols for the event.

Some university leaders have called in riot police wielding batons and flash bangs to disperse and arrest hundreds of protesters, citing a paramount need for campus safety, even as civil rights groups have decried such tactics as unnecessarily violent free speech violations.

The anti-war protests have taken place in response to Israel's offensive in Gaza, which it launched after a Hamas attack on Oct 7 that Israel says killed 1,200 people. Israel has killed over 34,000 people in retaliation, according to Gaza health authorities, and flattened the Palestinian territory.

At Columbia University, the epicentre of the student protest movement, where New York police cleared a two-week-old encampment by arresting dozens of protesters on April 30, president Nemat Minouche Shafik acknowledged in a May 1 statement that many were concerned about the university's plans for its May 15 commencement.

"We look forward to sharing more information about preparations that are under way soon," her statement said.

Meanwhile, schools that have avoided more explosive confrontations with protesters by allowing encampments to remain on campus or agreeing to consider divestment demands are under less strain ahead of their graduation celebrations.

University of Minnesota interim president Jeff Ettinger announced on May 2 that protesters had agreed to end their encampment in exchange for an opportunity to discuss divestment with the Board of Regents and a promise that the school will not pursue disciplinary action against them.

"The student coalition has agreed they will not organise disruptions at upcoming final exams and commencements, allowing those activities to continue as planned," Mr Ettinger said in a campus-wide email.