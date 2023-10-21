All eyes on 'decisive' Qatar in hostage release efforts

PARIS - Boasting good relations with both Western governments and Hamas, the emirate of Qatar has emerged as the key power in efforts to release the hostages seized by the Palestinian militant group from Israel even as other states show readiness to help.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday lauded the key role played by Qatar in the release by Hamas of two American hostages held since its attack against Israel on Oct 7, adding he was confident of further releases.

The West is increasingly using the influence of the small but gas-rich Gulf Arab state, a key global investor, in such situations, with the role of Qatar also crucial to the release last month of five Americans held by Iran.

While Egypt has traditionally in recent years served as the main mediator between Israel and Palestinian groups and Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also makes no secret of its desire to be involved, the focus is on Qatar helping to return the hostages safely.

“The most accommodating mediator is Qatar,” said Mr Hasni Abidi, director of the Geneva-based Centre for Studies and Research on the Arab and Mediterranean World (CERMAM).

“It knows Hamas well and is its loyal financial backer,” he said, referring to Doha’s financing of the salaries of civil servants in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

Qatar, which has hosted Hamas’ political office for more than 10 years, is also respected by the United States, Israel’s chief ally. It is home to the largest US military base in the region.

‘Right channels’

Israel says 203 people – Israelis, dual nationals and foreigners – were abducted by Hamas gunmen when they launched the deadliest attacks in Israel’s 75-year history. At least 1,400 people were killed, mostly civilians, according to the government.

Israel has responded with a relentless bombing campaign against the Gaza Strip that has left at least 4,385 people dead, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas administration.

US hostages Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan were back in Israel late Friday, the Israeli government said.

“This is a very good outcome obtained by the negotiators, in which Qatar played a very important role,” Mr Macron told a group of reporters on Friday.

He said France wanted similar operations to go on in the next “hours and days” to continue “allowing hostages, in particular our hostages, to get out”.

“We are confident: the channels we have are the right ones and are useful,” he added. In a later message on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Macron said Qatar played a “decisive role” in securing the release of the two American hostages.