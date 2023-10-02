Algeria says Niger accepts its mediation in resolving political crisis

ALGIERS - Niger has accepted Algeria's offer of mediation to help resolve its political crisis, Algerian state TV reported on Monday.

Algeria, which shares a border with Niger, has proposed an initiative involving a six-month transition period in Niger led by a civilian. Members of Niger's presidential guard seized power there in July and established junta.

Algeria received Niger's official notification of its acceptance of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's mediation initiative, the foreign ministry said in a statement read out on state television. REUTERS

