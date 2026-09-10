Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with the UAE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sept 10 - Algeria said on Thursday it had decided to sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates after what it described as a series of "provocative or hostile" actions by Abu Dhabi despite "repeated warnings".

The foreign ministry said the UAE's actions had reached a point where they could no longer be considered acceptable or tolerable and that it had "exhausted all means of preserving bilateral relations."

The UAE ambassador was summoned to the ministry, informed of the decision and given 48 hours to comply, the foreign ministry said.

The UAE Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Relations between the two countries have come under growing strain in recent years, with Algerian media outlets sharply criticising the UAE and accusing it of seeking to sow regional discord.

Algiers and Abu Dhabi have also taken differing positions on several regional issues. Algeria opposes normalisation with Israel, while the UAE and Algeria's regional rival Morocco established diplomatic ties with Israel under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020.

The two countries are also on opposing sides of the decades-old Western Sahara dispute. The UAE supports Morocco's claim to sovereignty over the territory where it has a consulate, while Algeria backs the Polisario Front, which seeks an independent Western Sahara.

The two countries' interests have increasingly intersected in the Sahel, where the UAE has expanded ties with several governments in recent years, while Algeria's relations with some of its southern neighbours have become strained following a series of military coups.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid said last year his country's relations with all Gulf states were warm except for one — a thinly veiled reference to the UAE.

He described ties with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar as "brotherly", while accusing the unnamed country of meddling in Algeria's internal affairs and seeking to destabilise it.

In February, Algeria began the process of cancelling an air services agreement with the UAE that was signed in Abu Dhabi in May 2013. REUTERS