Alarm raised as ‘apocalyptic’ conditions grip Gaza

PARIS - Aid charities have sounded the alarm about an “apocalyptic” situation in Gaza after more than two months of war between Israel and Hamas, warning of starvation and an outbreak of disease.

In a video conference with journalists this week, international organisations depicted a bleak picture of what Save the Children called the “horrors” unfolding in the Gaza Strip.

“The situation in Gaza is not just a catastrophe, it’s apocalyptic... with potential irreversible consequences on Palestinian people,” said Ms Bushra Khalidi of Oxfam, another UK-based charity.

“Israel safe zones within Gaza are mirage,” she added.

Israel launched a massive military offensive against Gaza after Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel on Oct 7. About 1,200 people were killed and around 240 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

The health ministry in the Hama-run Gaza says the Israeli retaliation has killed at least 17,000 people.

An estimated 1.9 million of the territory’s 2.4 million people have been displaced and vast areas reduced to rubble.

Only 14 of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are currently functioning in any capacity, according to UN humanitarian agency OCHA, and little aid is reaching those in need.

“Those who survived the bombardment now face imminent risk of dying of starvation and disease,” said Ms Alexandra Saieh of Save the Children.

“Our teams are telling us of maggots being picked from wounds and children undergoing amputations without anaesthetic,” lining up by the “hundreds” for a “single toilet” or roaming the streets in search of food, she added.

‘Morgue overflowing’

After a week-long pause in hostilities, during which Hamas exchanged hostages for Palestinians held in Israeli jails, Israel pressed its bombing and ground offensive, vowing to eliminate Hamas.

Its army published a map it said was intended to enable Gazans to “evacuate from specific places for their safety if required”.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled northern Gaza seeking shelter in the south, only to report that they are being bombed there too.

“There are simply no safe spaces in Gaza, and we’ve seen this since the (Israeli) directive... calling on people to flee northern Gaza to the south,” said Ms Shaina Low of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

“Israeli directives coercing Palestinians in overcrowded areas in southern Gaza, with no guarantees of safety or return, blatantly violate international humanitarian law.”