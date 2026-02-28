Airlines cancel flights after US, Israel strikes on Iran

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Smoke in the sky over Jerusalem, after missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel, following Israel and U.S. strikes on Iran, February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Feb 28 - Global airlines cancelled flights across the Middle East on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, plunging the region into a new conflict.

Airspace over Iran and Iraq was empty on Saturday morning, maps by flight-tracking service Flightradar24 showed.

Below is the latest on flights listed by airline in alphabetical order:

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel and Beirut in Lebanon for Saturday.

KLM brought forward the suspension of its Amsterdam–Tel Aviv service, cancelling the flight scheduled for Saturday. The Dutch arm of Air France‑KLM had announced on Wednesday that flights would be halted from Sunday, but has now advanced that date.

Only one flight to Tel Aviv had been scheduled for Saturday.

INDIGO

The airline said it was monitoring regional updates.

JAPAN AIRLINES

Japan Airlines cancelled a flight on Saturday from Tokyo Haneda to Doha as well as a return flight on March 1, Nikkei said.

LUFTHANSA

The German airline suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel, Beirut in Lebanon, and Oman until March 7 and flights to and from Dubai on Saturday and Sunday.

They also said they would not add Israeli, Lebanese, Jordanian, Iraqi and Iranian airspace until March 7.

VIRGIN ATLANTIC

Virgin Atlantic said it will temporarily avoid Iraqi airspace, resulting in some pre-planned rerouting of its flights and cancelled its VS400 service from London Heathrow to Dubai on Saturday.

WIZZ AIR

The airline halted flights to and from Israel, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman with immediate effect until March 7.

It added that operational decisions would continue to be reviewed, and the flight schedule could be adjusted as the situation evolves. REUTERS