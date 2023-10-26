Aghast at Hamas killings, Israelis buy up guns with government's blessing

KFAR SABA, Israel - After Hamas' attack on Israel, Ms Shimrit Ben Arosh, a mother from an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, drove up to a shooting range in central Kfar Saba for gun licence firearms training.

"I have six children, and after the incident of the 7th of October, I understood that I must protect myself. The nights are very frightening, and so I wanted to get a licence for a gun, to be safe, to protect my children," she said.

Aghast at the Hamas killing spree in their southern towns and villages, and worried by the military's slow response, Israelis are arming themselves in record numbers with the blessing of their government.

Gun shops and shooting ranges have been working overtime to accommodate the sudden demand, with some former advocates of stricter firearms controls among the new clients.

Israel has been bombarding the Gaza Strip since Hamas’s attack on Israeli communities on Oct 7, which it says killed some 1,400 people. Israel’s retaliatory action has killed around 7,000 people in Gaza, according to the enclave’s health ministry.

On Thursday Israel said its ground forces had made a big push into Gaza overnight to attack Hamas targets as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was still preparing for a ground invasion that could be one of several.

According to Channel 13 TV, there have been 150,000 applications for gun licences since the Oct 7 attack - compared to just 42 applications in the same period last year.

Firearms sales are highly restricted in Israel, and obtaining a civilian firearms licence is no easy feat. An application can sometimes take months.

Some survivors of the rampage credit the guns they had near to hand, with which they said they defended their homes until security forces arrived - often after delays of several hours.

The far-right minister for police, Mr Itamar Ben-Gvir, has also described private gun ownership as a precaution against any recurrence of the internal unrest between Israel's Arab minority and Jewish majority that accompanied the last Gaza war, in 2021.

Mr Netanyahu has said Israel was in an all-out war against Hamas.