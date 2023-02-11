After surviving Syrian war, earthquake kills most of a father's family

JANDARIS, Syria - Naser al-Wakaa kept his family safe through years of war, bombings and air raids until Monday’s earthquake struck their home in Jandaris in north-west Syria, levelling the building and burying his wife and most of his family under the masonry.

Rescuers pulled two of his children alive from the rubble at night. Video showed them bruised and covered in dust.

Another child also survived. But his wife and at least five of his children were killed.

He sat amid the ruins of his home, surrounded by broken concrete and twisted metal, grieving his loss as he held baby clothes tight to his face. In despair and confusion, he named his children - boys and girls - without saying how many he had.

“The house shook. We are used to airstrikes. We are used to rockets, to barrel bombs. This is normal to us. But an earthquake, it’s an act of God,” he said.

“I ran out of the house and said ‘please God, let one survive. I just want one of my kids’,” he said.

The disaster has killed more than 21,000 people, mostly in Turkey, but also including more than 3,000 in Syria.

In his home town of Jandaris, across the border from Turkey in a rebel-held enclave, many houses were razed and others were partially collapsed.

Rescue workers and residents, sometimes helped by mechanical diggers, dug into ruins to find survivors.