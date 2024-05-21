After Raisi’s death, speculation over succession turns to Ayatollah’s son

TEHRAN - He is known as a man in the shadows of Iranian politics. Yet Mr Mojtaba Khamenei has a powerful influence over a country that rarely sees or hears him.

For years, the son of Iran’s supreme leader has been speculated to be a potential candidate to succeed his father, Mr Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

That speculation has grown with the death of Iran’s president, Mr Ebrahim Raisi, who many analysts said was being groomed to replace the supreme leader, who is 85. Mr Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash on May 19 will not only trigger new presidential elections. It could also shift the dynamics around the selection of the ayatollah’s replacement.

“When people started talking about Mojtaba as a potential successor in 2009, I considered it a cheap rumour,” said Dr Arash Azizi, a lecturer at Clemson University who focuses on Iran. “But it’s not that anymore. It’s very clear now that he is a remarkable figure. And he’s remarkable because he’s been almost entirely invisible in the public eye.”

Yet a growing number within Iran’s political establishment have begun to publicly endorse him, added Dr Azizi.

Mr Mojtaba Khamenei, 55, is the second son of the ayatollah’s six children. A conservative hard-liner, he grew up in the clerical and political elite of the Islamic Republic, established in 1979, and later fostered ties within the powerful Revolutionary Guard. Today, he is believed to play a critical role in running his father’s office.

But many Iran experts dismiss the idea that the ayatollah’s own son could replace him as a danger to the system.

Since the 1979 revolution deposed Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, a small group of Shiite clerics that run Iran have held far more power than elected officials. But a foundational principle of the Islamic Republic was that it ended hereditary rule.

“If the supreme leader turns into a hereditary system, what does that mean? It means the system is dead,” said Mr Mohammad Ali Shabani, an Iran analyst and editor of Amwaj, an independent online media outlet that focuses on Iran, Iraq and the Arabian Peninsula.