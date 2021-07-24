Afghanistan imposes night curfew to stem Taleban advance

The Taleban have launched a widespread offensive across Afghanistan since early May.
KABUL (AFP) - Afghan authorities on Saturday (July 24) imposed a night-time curfew across 31 of the country's 34 provinces to curb surging violence unleashed by a sweeping Taleban offensive in recent months, the interior ministry said.

"To curb violence and limit the Taleban movements a night curfew has been imposed in 31 provinces across the country," except in Kabul, Panjshir and Nangarhar, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The curfew will be effective between 10pm and 4am local time, Ahmad Zia Zia, deputy interior ministry spokesman said in a separate audio statement to reporters.

Since early May, the Taleban have launched a widespread offensive across the country that has seen the insurgents capture border crossings, dozens of districts and encircle several provincial capitals.

With the withdrawal of American-led foreign forces all but complete, the resurgent Taleban now controls about half of Afghanistan's roughly 400 districts.

